'Asia Cup Without Pakistan Is Like Pizza Without The Topping': Aakash Chopra Relieved As ACC Agrees To Hybrid Model

Former Indian opening batter Aakash Chopra has given his verdict on Asia Cricket Council (ACC) approving the hybrid model proposed by Pakistan for this year's Asia Cup. Chopra believes Asia Cup bereft of Pakistan wouldn't be as interesting to watch and likened it to a pizza without any toppings.

According to the Hybrid model of the 2023 Asia Cup, four matches of the tournament will take place in Pakistan, while Sri Lanka will host the remaining nine. The 12th edition of the event will start on August 31st and finish on September 17th, with India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and Nepal as the participants competing in 13 games.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Chopra spoke about Pakistan's importance in the Asia Cup, saying:

"You can flex your muscles slightly in the Asia Cup, you can say that you won't play and that other teams can play without you if they want. Asia Cup without Pakistan is like pizza without the topping. It won't be enjoyable. So you want Pakistan to be there in the Asia Cup."

The 45-year-old also stated that Pakistan had to come for the World Cup as teams cannot back out from global tournaments.

"I am not a wee bit surprised because India had refused to go and they are not going. Pakistan will also come to play the World Cup, there is no doubt about that because you cannot do like that in ICC events that you won't play."

Pakistan finished as runners-up in the 2022 Asia Cup:

Meanwhile, the Men in Green played well in the 2022 Asia Cup, but missed out on the title as Sri Lanka emerged victorious in the final. Babar Azam and co. are grouped in the 2023 Asia Cup with India and Nepal. They lost to India in their first game of the 2022 edition, but bounced back to beat them the next time.

The two-time Asia Cup winners will take confidence from reaching the T20 World Cup final 2022. However, Pakistan will use this tournament to prepare for the 2023 World Cup, starting in October.