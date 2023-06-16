PCB Chief Najam Sethi Says Pakistan's 2023 World Cup Participation Depends On Their Government's Approval

PCB Chief Najam Sethi and COO Salman Naseer. | (Credits: Twitter)

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Najam Sethi has declared that the men's team 2023 World Cup participation hinges on their government's approval. The announcement comes a day after the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) accepted Pakistan's hybrid model for 2023 Asia Cup, with nine of the 13 matches to take place in Sri Lanka.

While Pakistan hold the hosting rights for the Asia Cup, India have refused to travel to the neighbouring nation for the 50-over tournament, due to which a hybrid model had to be adopted. Notably, the two nations haven't played any bilateral cricket since the 2012 season, but have played in the global events.

Speaking to the media on Friday, Sethi said the government must give them permission and that they need to look at the venues at which Pakistan will play.

"We have told the ICC also that if our government looks into the security considerations and gives us permission, we will come to play in India. If they don't give, how can we come and play in India? Even if the government gives us permission, we have to look at the venues and decide where to play. That comes later. Firstly, the government has to give us the nod. It has to tell us whether we can go or not."

Najam Sethi hits out at India for not coming to Pakistan even in 2016:

Sethi further went on to remind how Pakistan didn't boycott the 2016 World T20 by taking all the measures to inspect the venues in India. He added:

"You remember what happened in 2016? India did not come before that also, but we went to India. I remember I went to the interior minister at that time. We discussed whether we should go to India or not, boycott the World Cup or not. Then we discussed it with then Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. He said we have to go. Then we formed a team with ISI and IB who went to India, checked the venues in India, we got one venue changed from Dharamsala to Kolkata. Then we went and participated in the T20 World Cup."

The ICC is yet to announce the fixtures for the 2023 World Cup.