PAK vs NZ, CWC 2023: Pakistan To Bowl First After Winning Toss

Babar Azam and Kane Williamson. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam has won the toss and elected to bowl first against New Zealand in the 2023 World Cup clash at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The 1992 World Cup winners have also opted for four pacers as Hasan Ali has returned for Usama Mir after missing the previous match.

By contrast, New Zealand have received a massive boost as Kane Williamson has returned to lead New Zealand after missing the last three matches due to the thumb injury. Williamson has replaced Will Young in the line-up, while the Black Caps have brought in Ish Sodhi for the injured Matt Henry.

The match looms as a make or break for both sides. New Zealand started the campaign promisingly with 4 consecutive wins on the trot, but have lost 3 since that to India, Australia, and South Africa. Pakistan, meanwhile, broke their four-match losing streak with a resounding seven-wicket victory over Bangladesh in Kolkata.

While the Kiwis need only a win to boost their playoff chances, Pakistan require even other results to go their way even if they beat New Zealand in Bengaluru. A triumph for New Zealand will also knock out England, Netherlands, Sri Lanka, and Afghanistan apart from Pakistan.

Playing XI of both sides:

Pakistan playing XI: Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Iftikhar Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Agha Salman, Shaheen Afridi, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf.

New Zealand playing XI: Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson(c), Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Trent Boult.