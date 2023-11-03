PAK vs NZ, CWC 2023: Relieving The Best World Cup Moments Between These Two Sides

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 03, 2023
Richard Hadlee starred when New Zealand and Pakistan met in World Cups for the first time (1983). He bowled a miserly spell of 9-0-20-3 as New Zealand bowled Pakistan out for 186 in response to 238.
(Credits: Twitter)
Zaheer Abbas, known as 'Asian Bradman', stepped up with a century to lead Pakistan to 261 in 60 overs in their 2nd meeting of the 1983 World Cup. The bowlers helped Pakistan sneak a 11-run win later on.
(Credits: Twitter)
Wasim Akram showcased his bowling prowess as he took 4 wickets in the 1992 World Cup clash in Christchurch to bowl the Kiwis out for 167. Ramiz Raja later accumulated a hundred to fashion a seven-wicket win.
(Image Credits: Twitter)
An under-pressure Javed Miandad played a match-winning knock to help Pakistan chase down a stiff 264 in the semi-final against New Zealand in Auckland. He stayed unbeaten on 57 as Pakistan won by 4 wickets.
(Credits: Twitter)
However, the 1992 World Cup semi-final is best known for Inzamam-ul-Haq's emergence. Coming in at 6, Inzamam struck 60 off only 37 balls to give the momentum to his side. The right-hander was about to miss the game due to an illness.
(Credits: Twitter)
Saeed Anwar played an uncharacteristic knock of 62 off 67 deliveries in the 1996 World Cup fixture against New Zealand, as it had no boundaries. The left-hander nevertheless top-scored as Pakistan won by 46 runs.
(Credits: Twitter)
Saeed Anwar was in the scheme of things when Pakistan met New Zealand in the 1999 World Cup semi-final in Manchester. The left-hander struck an unbeaten century as Pakistan beat the Kiwis by 9 wickets to storm into the final.
(Credits: Twitter)
Ross Taylor punished Pakistan for dropping his catch twice in the 2011 World Cup clash. Taylor belted an unbeaten 131 to lead his side to 302. In reply, Pakistan managed only 192.
(Credits: Twitter)
The game against New Zealand in 2011 turned out to be Shoaib Akhtar's last international game. It was a forgettable match for Akhtar as Ross Taylor slammed him for 28 runs in his final over.
(Image Credits: AP)
The cricketing fraternity witnessed a coming-of-age innings from Babar Azam during the 2019 World Cup fixture against New Zealand. Chasing a tricky 238 under favourable bowling conditions, Babar struck a patient 101* to lead Pakistan over the line.
(Credits: Twitter)
