CWC 2023 Registers Most 350+ Scores In World Cup History

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 02, 2023
The 2023 World Cup has already registered 9 350+ scores. South Africa have hit the highest amongst all with 428 against Sri Lanka in Delhi.
(Credits: Twitter)
The 2019 World Cup in England recorded 4 350+ totals. England scaled the highest of 397 in 50 overs against Afghanistan as Eoin Morgan struck 148 off 71 deliveries.
(Credits: Twitter)
The 2015 World Cup down under had 7 350+ scores. Australia hammered the highest of 417 against Afghanistan and it was also a record total in World Cup history.
(Image Credits: Twitter)
The 2011 World Cup hosted by 3 sub-continent nations had only 3 350+ totals. India registered the highest total as they smashed 370 against Bangladesh, led by Virender Sehwag's 175.
(Credits: Twitter)
The 2007 World Cup staged in the West Indies saw 6 totals of over 350. India yet again hit the highest of them all, hammering 413 against Bermuda.
(Image Credits: Twitter)
Only 1 match witnessed a 350+ score in the 2003 World Cup in South Africa. Australia showcased their prowess and hammered 359-2 in the final against India.
(Credits: Twitter)
The 1999 World Cup in England also saw only 1 350+ total. The partnership of 318 between Rahul Dravid and Sourav Ganguly propelled India to 373 against Sri Lanka in Taunton.
(Image Credits: Twitter)
Champions Sri Lanka were the only side to amass a 350+ score in the 1996 World Cup. Aravinda de Silva's 145 off 115 propelled Sri Lanka to 398 against Kenya in Kandy.
(Image Credits: Twitter)
Former West Indian skipper Viv Richards clobbered a whirlwind 181 against Sri Lanka in the 1987 World Cup. It propelled the Caribbeans to 360-4 in 50 overs and became the only 350+ score that edition.
(Credits: Twitter)
Thanks For Reading!