PAK vs NZ, 2nd Test: Southee, Sodhi stun Pakistan after New Zealand set hosts 319 to win in Karachi

Pakistan are staring down the barrel in the second Test against New Zealand after being set a target of 319 runs to win the match at the National Stadium in Karachi on Thursday.

The hosts lost two wickets without opening their account with captain Tim Southee and Ish Sodhi striking once each before the close of play on Day 4.

Opener Abdullah Shafique and nightwatchman Mir Hamza went back to the pavillion without opening their accounts after New Zealand declared their second innings at 277 for 5.

Hamza's dismissal brought an end to the proceedings, just like how it began for Pakistan.

Imam-ul-Haq will resume the fight with either Shan Masood or captain Babar Azam joining him at the crease on Day 5. The hosts will have 8 wickets in hand to either save the Test or make a match of it on Friday.

No team has chased more than 314 to win a Test in Pakistan, which the home team set against Australia in Karachi 1994.

New Zealand declared their second innings ten minutes before close on 277-5 after Michael Bracewell hit a career-best 74 not out and Tom Blundell 74.

The pair turned the match during their match-turning 127-run fifth wicket stand.