WATCH: Imam-ul-Haq calls 'aaja aaja', then sells Babar Azam the dummy in comical run out

Pakistan captain Babar Azam was unfortunately run out on Day 2 of the second Test against New Zealand on Tuesday but replays showed that it wasn't actually his fault at all. Azam's batting partner Imam-ul-Haq is actually the one to blame for the dismissal as he sold his captain the dummy at the National Stadium in Karachi.

The incident occured in the 25th over of Pakistan's first innings when both batter and non-striker were going for the second run.

Imam, at the batter's end, called for the second run and even took 2-3 strides but then backed out.

Babar hesitated a bit but couldn't stop himself immediately as both players ended up at the batter's end as bowler Michael Bracewell took the bails off at the non-striker's end.

Pakistan cricket fans are all too familiar with comical run-outs like these in the past and immediately started trolling the team after videos and gifs of the dismissal went viral on social media.

Imam-ul-Haq went on to remain unbeaten on 74 along with Saud Shakeel on 13 as Pakistan reached 154 for 3 in reply to New Zealand's 449. The hosts still trail the visitors by 295 runs.