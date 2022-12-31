PAK vs NZ: Babar Azam's angry reaction after journalist says, 'ye koi tareeka nahi hai'; watch

The first Test between Pakistan and New Zealand ended in a draw after bad light put a halt to New Zealand's chase of a modest 138 runs at Karachi on Friday.

Pakistan declared their innings at 311-8 and gave NZ a modest total of 138 runs to chase.

Devon Conway and Tom Latham pushed the accelerator, taking the team beyond the 50-run mark before bad light put an end to their chase and both teams shook hands to draw the match.

NZ finished at 61-1 in 7.3 overs, with Conway (18*) and Latham (35*).

After the match, Pakistan skipper Babar attended the press conference.

Things got heated as Babar was annoyed by a journalist's comment.

In a video that has gone viral, Babar can be seen ignoring a question by a journalist whiich left the reporter angrily shouting, "Ye koi tareeka nahi hain, yaha sawaal ke lie aapko ishaare kar rahe hain" (This is not the way, I'm making repeated gestures to ask a question)."

However, instead of escalating things, Babar gave him an angry stare and left the press conference.

Babar Azam na aukat dikhaye hai Shoaib Jatt ko 😂 Love it pic.twitter.com/Mi3NNkwLVA — Shaziyaa (@ShazziyaM) December 30, 2022

Meanwhile, Babar said that his declaration was a brave one and the side wanted a result.

"Definitely a brave declaration. We wanted to see a result, light was not good enough. Our fifth bowler was Salman, but after the first innings he was not well, he was sick for two days. I do not think we were a bowler short. The way Saud and Wasim Jr played, credit to them for playing positive cricket and getting up that partnership," said Azam in a post-match presentation.