Watch: Substitute Rizwan acts as captain but Sarfaraz takes DRS as Pakistan flout MCC rule in skipper Babar's absence

The Pakistan cricket team flouted a major MCC rule on Wednesday during the ongoing first Test against New Zealand in Karachi.

There was utter confusion on Day 3 as to who was leading Pakistan after captain Babar Azam did not take the field due to a flu.

Vice-captain Mohammad Rizwan came on the field as a substitute and started marshalling the troops in Babar's absence. Rizwan was dropped from the playing XI for this match and replaced by former skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed.

Rizwan started changing the field and seemed unaware of the MCC 24.1.2 law which states that "A substitute shall not bowl or act as captain but may act as wicket-keeper only with the consent of the umpires."

But as it turns out, Sarfaraz was designated as the stand-in captain and was seen taking DRS calls and he even got one spot on when Nauman Ali appealed for LBW against Devon Conway.

Replays however, showed that Sarfaraz consulted with Rizwan before taking the successful review.

It's not clear yet as to whether the Pakistan players or the team management knew of the rule and intentionally flouted it or did it by mistake.

New Zealand in command

An outstanding hundred from Tom Latham along with crucial knocks from Devon Conway and Kane Williamson has put New Zealand in a strong position in the match after Pakistan scored 438 in their first innings.

Latham hit 113 and added 183 runs for the first wicket with Conway (92) before Williamson joined the action and took the Kiwis to 410 for 4 in 120 overs. The visitors trail the hosts by just 28 runs with Williamson batting on 86 along with Tom Blundell on 42*.