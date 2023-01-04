PAK vs NZ, 2nd Test: Saud Shakeel's maiden hundred saves Pakistan before late strikes from New Zealand on Day 3

New Zealand managed to stay ahead of Pakistan in the ongoing second Test at Karachi despite a maiden hundred from Saud Shakeel on Day 3 at the National Stadium. The hosts reached 407 for 9 at stumps, still 42 runs behind New Zealand's first innings score.

Shakeel was batting on 124 along with Abrar Ahmed when umpires called for stumps.

Ajaz Patel and Ish Sodhi managed some late strikes to remove the tail-enders to maintain the visitors' advantage in the match.

Patel grabbed 3 wickets for 88 runs while Sodhi took a couple for the Kiwis. Daryl Mitchell, Tim Southee and Matt Henry also contributed with a wicket each.

Shakeel and former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed had stitched a partnership of 150 for the fifth wicket before Pakistan suffered a collapse.

The hosts had recovered from 182 for 4 to 332 before Mitchell broke the stand thanks to a controversial stumping from Devon Conway to send back Sarfaraz for 78.

"It was also great to have Sarfaraz alongside me because he gave me confidence when I was in nineties," Shakeel said after the day's play.

Sarfaraz Reaches Major Landmark

The 35-year-old became only the second Pakistani wicketkeeper to score 6,000 runs in international cricket during his knock but his dismissal opened the floodgates for New Zealand as they picked the next four wickets for 65 runs through the spinners.