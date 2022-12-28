PAK vs NZ, 1st Test: Tom Latham, Kane Williamson hundreds put New Zealand in lead on Day 3

Tom Latham and Kane Williamson hit brilliant hundreds to put New Zealand in the lead on Day 3 of the ongoing Karachi Test against Pakistan on Wednesday.

Latham scored 113 while Williamson remained not out on 105 as New Zealand reached 440 for 6 at stumps, in reply to Pakistan's first innings 438, to take a lead of 2 runs.

Latham added to his overnight score of 78 to post his 13th Test century while Williamson brought up his 25th hundred in the final session.

Williamson held one end up and allowed the other batters to bat freely, adding crucial partnerships with Mitchell and Blundell.

Devon Conway missed out on his hundred by 8 runs while Daryl Mitchell (42) and Tom Blundell (47) also made important contributions to the Kiwi total.

For Pakistan, Abrar Ahmed was the best bowler on show with 3 wickets while Nauman Ali got a couple and Mohammad Wasim took one scalp.

Williamson has Ish Sodhi for company with captain Tim Southee, Neil Wagner and Ajaz Patel to follow.

The New Zealand tail-enders can all hold their own with the bat so the visitors still have the chance of taking the game out of Pakistan's hand if they consolidate on their position on Day 4.