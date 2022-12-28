'I had messaged Ramiz bhai 4-5 times...': Pak pacer Wahab Riaz on being ill treated by ex-PCB chief...

Pakistan's Wahab Riaz |

Pakistan's star speedster Wahab Riaz has spoken out on how he was treated by former Pakistan Cricket Board chief Ramiz Raja and expressed happiness over the exit of the ex-Pakistan batsman.

Raja was replaced by Najam Sethi as the chairman of the country's cricket board.

In addition, Mohammad Wasim, the chief selector, was also sacked with former all-rounder Shahid Afridi taking over the role on an interim basis.

“I was talking to one of the board members and he said he was happy that Ramiz bhai was going. So, the people who worked under you were not happy with you. I had messaged Ramiz bhai 4-5 times during his tenure, I said I'm waiting for your message and your call. He didn't reply to me. Why? I'm a present cricketer, I didn't retire,” Wahab revealed while talking about his struggle during Ramiz's tenure on Samaa TV.

Wahab said that any cricketer who was above 30 was deemed unfit to represent Pakistan.

“Anyone who was above 30 was deemed unfit to play. They said that it could hurt the unity of the team or the performances of the team. Who has performed from the team that they chose? I don't think any player has got as many chances as those under Ramiz bhai. We didn't get more than 2 games. And after all that, the chief selector comes and says, ‘this team has given you a lot of happiness’. What's this? Eid?” said Wahab.