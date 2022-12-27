'I was not allowed to take my stuff from PCB office': Ramiz Raja hits out at new chief Najam Sethi

Ex-PCB chief Ramiz Raja | Agencies

Former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Ramiz Raja took a swipe at the new management terming Najam Sethi's appointment as a political move that defies cricketing logic.

In a video on his YouTube channel, Ramiz said that the entire PCB constitution was changed just to fit one person.

Raja said he didn't even get to take his stuff from the office.

"To accommodate one person, Sethi to be precise, they had to change the entire constitution (of the PCB). I have not seen this anywhere in the world. It has been done in the middle of a season, when teams are visiting Pakistan. They have changed the chief selector, who had played Test cricket. At 2 am in the night, he (Sethi) tweets that Ramiz Raja is gone. This is my playing field. It hurts," the former PCB chairman said during a YouTube interaction with the fans on Monday.

The cricket regime headed by Ramiz Raja @iramizraja is no more. The 2014 PCB constitution stands restored. The Management Committee will work tirelessly to revive first class cricket. Thousands of cricketers will be employed again. The famine in cricket will come to an end. — Najam Sethi (@najamsethi) December 21, 2022

"It has been made out as if a messiah (Sethi) has come, who will take the game to new heights. We know what he is up to. He wants limelight at any cost. He has nothing to do with cricket, and has never lifted a bat. They have changed me midway. In the middle of the season, they are bringing Mickey Arthur. Saqlain Mushtaq's tenure is ending anyway in January. Saqlain has played over 50 (49) Tests, he is a legend. This is no way to treat the cricketers."

Will Ramiz Raja also allege a US conspiracy for his ouster from PCB just like his leader Imran Khan? pic.twitter.com/0JDkOp8B7i — Hamza Azhar Salam (@HamzaAzhrSalam) December 26, 2022

Raja said he doesn't see a cricketing reason behind the appointment of Sethi

"It frustrates when you are told to step aside midway through after 12 months when you were given a term of three years. This is to fill a political person. It will not help cricket. It leads to pressure on the cricket board, system, national team and captain. The constitution has to be robust. It happens only in Pakistan. I will continue to raise the subject at international platforms. It has become a joke."

Ramiz termed the take over as a 'political victimisation and vendetta'.

"They did not allow me to take my stuff out of the office," he said and added that the government has bulldozed the PCB constitution. "They don't have any interest in cricket. The constitution has been bulldozed. It is political victimization and vendetta. There will be no place for excellence when there is no continuity."

Cricket Board ki kahani Ramiz Raja ki Zubani pic.twitter.com/2vHJ71PVEd — Sara Mir 🇵🇰🇸🇩🇬🇧 (@SaraMirGBP) December 27, 2022