Ramiz Raja sacked as PCB chief, Najaf Sethi reappointed: Reports

Ramiz Raja has been reportedly removed as chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board.
According to reports on social media, Najaf Sethi has been reappointed following national team's back-to-back Test defeats to England at home.
Earlier, speculation was rife that a lobby, led by former disgruntled members of the Board, launched a campaign to have Ramiz removed as PCB chairman.
This lobby claimed that something has been going on behind the scenes and the law ministry has sent a summary to the Prime Minister, who is the patron of the Board, for a change in guard in the PCB.
"Yes, something is going on definitely. Rumors are strong that Najam Sethi who recently met with the premier at a function in Lahore might be called up to replace Ramiz as Chairman," one former PCB member said.
England have already clinched the three-match Test series after winning the first two matches. The third Test is currently going on in Karachi.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)