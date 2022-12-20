Ramiz Raja sacked as PCB chief, Najaf Sethi reappointed: Reports

PCB chairman Ramiz Raja |

Ramiz Raja has been reportedly removed as chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board.

According to reports on social media, Najaf Sethi has been reappointed following national team's back-to-back Test defeats to England at home.

BREAKING: Just hearing that Ramiz Raja is no longer in charge of PCB and Najaf Sethi reappointed.



Awaiting confirmation pic.twitter.com/9wvQ73ejfV — Peter Lalor (@plalor) December 20, 2022

Earlier, speculation was rife that a lobby, led by former disgruntled members of the Board, launched a campaign to have Ramiz removed as PCB chairman.

This lobby claimed that something has been going on behind the scenes and the law ministry has sent a summary to the Prime Minister, who is the patron of the Board, for a change in guard in the PCB.

"Yes, something is going on definitely. Rumors are strong that Najam Sethi who recently met with the premier at a function in Lahore might be called up to replace Ramiz as Chairman," one former PCB member said.

England have already clinched the three-match Test series after winning the first two matches. The third Test is currently going on in Karachi.