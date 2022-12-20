Ramiz Raja sacked as PCB chief, Najaf Sethi reappointed: Reports

e-Paper Get App
According to reports on social media, the development comes following national team's back-to-back Test defeats to England at home.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, December 20, 2022, 10:42 AM IST
PCB chairman Ramiz Raja
Ramiz Raja has been reportedly removed as chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board.

According to reports on social media, Najaf Sethi has been reappointed following national team's back-to-back Test defeats to England at home.

Earlier, speculation was rife that a lobby, led by former disgruntled members of the Board, launched a campaign to have Ramiz removed as PCB chairman.

This lobby claimed that something has been going on behind the scenes and the law ministry has sent a summary to the Prime Minister, who is the patron of the Board, for a change in guard in the PCB.

"Yes, something is going on definitely. Rumors are strong that Najam Sethi who recently met with the premier at a function in Lahore might be called up to replace Ramiz as Chairman," one former PCB member said.

England have already clinched the three-match Test series after winning the first two matches. The third Test is currently going on in Karachi.

