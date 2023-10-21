 PAK vs AUS, CWC 2023: 'I'm Half-Australian', Waqar Younis' Surprising Claim After Pakistan Suffer Another Defeat
PAK vs AUS, CWC 2023: 'I'm Half-Australian', Waqar Younis' Surprising Claim After Pakistan Suffer Another Defeat

Former Pakistan paceman Waqar Younis has made a surprising claim following their defeat to Australia in the 2023 World Cup clash in Bengaluru.

Updated: Saturday, October 21, 2023, 10:04 AM IST
article-image
Waqar Younis. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Former Pakistan captain Waqar Younis made a surprising comment about his nationality following the national team's loss to Australia in the 2023 World Cup clash in Bengaluru on Friday. The 51-year-old stated that he is 'half-Australian' and urged his fellow commentators not to call him just a Pakistani, with the fans trolling him.

Waqar, one of Pakistan's greatest, is reportedly settled in Sydney along with his family, but remains on global trip due to his coaching and commentary stints. With former Australian legends Shane Watson and Aaron Finch in high spirits after their side's win, Waqar made a strange comment relating to his nationality.

Speaking to Star Sports after Pakistan's 62-run defeat, Waqar said:

"I'm half-Australian, don't just call me a Pakistani"

Pakistan fall short by 62 runs against Australia despite bright start by the openers:

Meanwhile, the defeat to Australia was Pakistan's 2nd consecutive one in the 2023 edition after India humbled them in Ahmedabad. Pakistan's dropped catches proved costly as Warner made them pay by plundering 163 off 124 deliveries. His partnership of 259 with Mitchell Marsh was the cornerstone of Australia's steep total of 367.

Pakistan made an excellent start as Abdullah Shafique and Imam-ul-Haq put on a 134-run stand. Nevertheless, Pat Cummins and co. pulled the game back in the middle overs as the likes of Babar Azam, Iftikhar Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, and Mohammad Rizwan struggled to make a big score.

Adam Zampa finished with 4 wickets as Australia sealed a 62-run win and surged to the top four in the points table.

