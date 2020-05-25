'Pained by his demise': President Kovind, PM Modi, others condole demise of Balbir Singh Sr

President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and others expressed grief at the passing away of legendary hockey player Balbir Singh Senior. Balbir Senior, a three-time Olympic gold medallist, died this morning at a private hospital in Mohali.

"Sad to hear the passing of hockey legend Shri Balbir Singh Sr. A three-time Olympic Gold Medalist, Padma Shri awardee and one of India's greatest athletes, his legacy will continue to inspire future generations. Condolences to his family, friends and admirers," said President Kovind on Twitter.