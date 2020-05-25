Three-time Olympic gold medal-winning hockey legend Balbir Singh Sr passes away

Three-time Olympic gold medal-winning hockey legend Balbir Singh Sr died here on Monday after battling multiple health issues for over two weeks.

The iconic player was 95 and is survived by his daughter Sushbir and three sons Kanwalbir, Karanbir, Gurbir. "He died at around 6:30 this morning," Abhijit Singh, Director Fortis Hospital, Mohali, where he was admitted on May 8, told PTI.

Balbir Sr was in a semi-comatose state since May 18 and had developed a blood clot in his brain after being first admitted to the hospital for bronchial pneumonia with high fever.