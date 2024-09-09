Orphaned By Explosion, Child Receives ₹83 Lakhs And Meeting With Cristiano Ronaldo Thanks To Zachery Dereniowski and IShowSpeed

Cristiano Ronaldo and Francisco | Image: Instagram

In an inspiring turn of events, a young child by the name of Francisco who hails from Portugal was granted a life-changing opportunity to meet Cristiano Ronaldo, thanks to the efforts of social media influencers Zachery Dereniowski (MDMotivator) and iShowSpeed.

The meeting was a dream come true for the young survivor, who had admired Ronaldo for years.

Ronaldo and Ishowspeed also donated and helped raise $100,000 (₹83 Lakhs) for Francisco who spent nearly two weeks in a coma after tragically losing his family in a devastating explosion.

Story of Francisco

On June 26, 2024, an explosion, occurred in Francisco’s home, in which his mother, sister, and father all died. The kid was in a coma for a week and a half after the incident and after recovery he returned home to live with his aunt. He is now required to use a walker to move and has multiple burns on his hands and abdomen.

Zachery Dereniowski, known for his philanthropic efforts and engaging content on social media, along with popular streamer iShowSpeed, took to their platforms to rally support. Their combined efforts created a wave of generosity and attention, culminating in an extraordinary outcome.

Before meeting his soccer idol, Francisco received a heartfelt video message from iShowSpeed. The YouTuber, a well-known fan of Cristiano Ronaldo, surprised Francisco with the news that Ronaldo and the entire Portuguese team would be visiting him.

“It’s Speed here. I’m sorry for your loss man, and I heard about your story Francisco. You are a strong kid. But I have a surprise for you, Francisco, you will be meeting Ronaldo.”

Zachery Dereniowski and iShowSpeed's involvement not only provided substantial financial support but also brought a moment of joy and hope to a young life in need.

The generous act of connecting a child survivor with football icon like Cristiano Ronaldo underscores the positive change that can be achieved through collaboration.