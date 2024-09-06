'I Don't Follow Records,The Records Follow Me': Cristiano Ronaldo Makes Bold Statement After Scoring 900th Goal; Video

Image: X

Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 900th career goal during Portugal's Nations League match against Croatia on Thursday. The goal came in the 34th minute from a cross by Nuno Mendes, making it 2-0 for Portugal at Estádio da Luz. Portugal won the match 2-1.

Ronaldo also took to social media and reacted to the history 900th goal milestone, stating that "I dreamed of this and I have more dreams. Thank you all!.

In the video he made yet another strong statement which said, Don't Follow Records,The Records Follow Me". He also gave a subtle hint that he isn't thinking about hanging up his boots anytime soon.

Talking about the goal Ronaldo tapped in a simple volley and was visibly emotional as he celebrated the milestone. In the celebration, Ronaldo raised his hands to his face and dropped to his knees.

Speakign about the same he said, “It was emotional because it’s a milestone. It seems like any other milestone, but only I know, and the people around me, how hard it is to work every day, to be physically and psychologically fit, to score 900 goals. It’s a unique milestone in my career.”

With this achievement, Ronaldo leads the all-time goal-scoring chart, surpassing Lionel Messi, who has 859 goals. Ronaldo is the first male footballer to reach the 900-goal mark in official matches. After the game, Ronaldo expressed his pride, acknowledging the hard work and dedication required to hit this milestone.

At 39 years old, Ronaldo has scored 131 goals for his national team and has tallied 450 goals for Real Madrid, 145 for Manchester United, 101 for Juventus, and 68 for his current club, Al Nassr. He also scored five goals for Sporting Lisbon, where he began his career.

Next Target 1,000 Goals

Ronaldo, while speaking on his Youtube channel expressed his desire to perform excellently at the highest level. "I want to reach 1,000 goals," the 39-year-old stated, projecting that he could hit this target by the age of 41.

He emphasized that staying injury-free is crucial for achieving this monumental goal, viewing the 900-goal milestone as a significant step on the path to 1,000.