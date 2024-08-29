Video: Cristiano Ronaldo Reveals This Ambitious Goal To Rio Ferdinand Before Retiring From Football

Image: Youtube

Cristiano Ronaldo, the all-time leading scorer in football history, is on the cusp of achieving an extraordinary milestone—900 career goals for club and country. The Al-Nassr and Portugal star reached 899 goals and his sights are now set even higher, aiming for an unprecedented 1,000 career goals. Ronaldo revealed this ambitious goal during a recent interview with former Manchester United teammate Rio Ferdinand on his YouTube channel.

The Drive Toward 1,000 Goals

Ronaldo, while speaking on his YouTube channel expressed his desire to perform excellently at the highest level. "I want to reach 1,000 goals," the 39-year-old stated, projecting that he could hit this target by the age of 41.

He emphasized that staying injury-free is crucial for achieving this monumental goal, viewing the 900-goal milestone as a significant step on the path to 1,000.

Cristiano Ronaldo on what distinguishes him from football legends

During his chat with Ferdinand, Ronaldo spoke about what distinguishes his achievements from football legends. He said, "All the goals I have scored, they have video,".

When asked how much longer he could keep competing for, 39-year-old does not seem to be hanging boots anytime soon. He said: "I know I’m still looking good. I feel I can still dribble, shoot, score goals, jumping."

"The day that I feel I cannot produce anything, I pack my bags and I go away, but I feel far from that."

Ronaldo on his experience of playing in Saudi Pro League

Ronaldo also spoke about his experience in the Saudi Pro League, stating that his adaptation to life in Saudi Arabia was seamless. "No country is perfect, so for me, the adaptation was easy, and I really love being there," he said, praising the quality of the league. He also remains undecided on when he will retire, continuing to push his boundaries.

Cristiano Ronaldo Stats in Saudi Pro League

Ronaldo recently added another goal to his tally during Al-Nassr's 4-1 victory over Al Feiha in the Saudi Pro League, bringing his tally of career goals to 899 goals. With four goals already this season for Al-Nassr, Ronaldo has now scored 68 goals in 74 games. As he closes in on the 900-goal mark, Ronaldo's determination to reach 1,000 goals is clear, further solidifying his place as one of football's greatest.