 Video: Cristiano Ronaldo Reveals This Ambitious Goal To Rio Ferdinand Before Retiring From Football
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsVideo: Cristiano Ronaldo Reveals This Ambitious Goal To Rio Ferdinand Before Retiring From Football

Video: Cristiano Ronaldo Reveals This Ambitious Goal To Rio Ferdinand Before Retiring From Football

Ronaldo, while speaking on his YouTube channel expressed his desire to perform excellently at the highest level.

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Thursday, August 29, 2024, 07:16 PM IST
article-image
Image: Youtube

Cristiano Ronaldo, the all-time leading scorer in football history, is on the cusp of achieving an extraordinary milestone—900 career goals for club and country. The Al-Nassr and Portugal star reached 899 goals and his sights are now set even higher, aiming for an unprecedented 1,000 career goals. Ronaldo revealed this ambitious goal during a recent interview with former Manchester United teammate Rio Ferdinand on his YouTube channel.

The Drive Toward 1,000 Goals

Ronaldo, while speaking on his YouTube channel expressed his desire to perform excellently at the highest level. "I want to reach 1,000 goals," the 39-year-old stated, projecting that he could hit this target by the age of 41.

He emphasized that staying injury-free is crucial for achieving this monumental goal, viewing the 900-goal milestone as a significant step on the path to 1,000.

FPJ Shorts
Navi Mumbai: PM Modi To Lay Foundation Stone For Vadhvan Port And Unveil ₹757 Crore Fisheries Projects On August 30
Navi Mumbai: PM Modi To Lay Foundation Stone For Vadhvan Port And Unveil ₹757 Crore Fisheries Projects On August 30
WATCH: Beena Antony Reveals Truth Behind Hugging Malayalam Actor Siddique In Viral Video
WATCH: Beena Antony Reveals Truth Behind Hugging Malayalam Actor Siddique In Viral Video
Punjab National Bank Exam Results For 2700 Apprentice Posts Declared; Check Your NOW!
Punjab National Bank Exam Results For 2700 Apprentice Posts Declared; Check Your NOW!
Mollywood #MeToo Movement: Usha Reveals Slapping Malayalam Actor After He Misbehaved With Her In Elevator
Mollywood #MeToo Movement: Usha Reveals Slapping Malayalam Actor After He Misbehaved With Her In Elevator

Cristiano Ronaldo on what distinguishes him from football legends

During his chat with Ferdinand, Ronaldo spoke about what distinguishes his achievements from football legends. He said, "All the goals I have scored, they have video,".

When asked how much longer he could keep competing for, 39-year-old does not seem to be hanging boots anytime soon. He said: "I know I’m still looking good. I feel I can still dribble, shoot, score goals, jumping."

"The day that I feel I cannot produce anything, I pack my bags and I go away, but I feel far from that."

Ronaldo on his experience of playing in Saudi Pro League

Ronaldo also spoke about his experience in the Saudi Pro League, stating that his adaptation to life in Saudi Arabia was seamless. "No country is perfect, so for me, the adaptation was easy, and I really love being there," he said, praising the quality of the league. He also remains undecided on when he will retire, continuing to push his boundaries.

Cristiano Ronaldo Stats in Saudi Pro League

Ronaldo recently added another goal to his tally during Al-Nassr's 4-1 victory over Al Feiha in the Saudi Pro League, bringing his tally of career goals to 899 goals. With four goals already this season for Al-Nassr, Ronaldo has now scored 68 goals in 74 games. As he closes in on the 900-goal mark, Ronaldo's determination to reach 1,000 goals is clear, further solidifying his place as one of football's greatest.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Your Son Has Indeed Become Very Powerful': Mamata Banerjee Takes Scathing Dig At Amit Shah After...

'Your Son Has Indeed Become Very Powerful': Mamata Banerjee Takes Scathing Dig At Amit Shah After...

'We Were Stuck In Bad Situation': Indian Cricketer Radha Yadav Thanks NDRF For Rescuing Her During...

'We Were Stuck In Bad Situation': Indian Cricketer Radha Yadav Thanks NDRF For Rescuing Her During...

Paris 2024 Paralympics: Nitesh Kumar, Thulasimathi Murugesan Duo Makes Winning Start In Badminton...

Paris 2024 Paralympics: Nitesh Kumar, Thulasimathi Murugesan Duo Makes Winning Start In Badminton...

PAK vs BAN: Shaheen Shah Afridi Dropped From 2nd Test As Pakistan Look To Level Series Against...

PAK vs BAN: Shaheen Shah Afridi Dropped From 2nd Test As Pakistan Look To Level Series Against...

26-Year-Old Australian Batting Prodigy Will Pucovski Announces Shock Retirement Due To 'Concussions...

26-Year-Old Australian Batting Prodigy Will Pucovski Announces Shock Retirement Due To 'Concussions...