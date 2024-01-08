 'Only One Direction To Go': MI Skipper Hardik Pandya Trains Hard In Bid To Make IPL 2024 Return; Watch Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'Only One Direction To Go': MI Skipper Hardik Pandya Trains Hard In Bid To Make IPL 2024 Return; Watch Video

'Only One Direction To Go': MI Skipper Hardik Pandya Trains Hard In Bid To Make IPL 2024 Return; Watch Video

Hardik has been out of action since October due to ankle injury and was not included in the India squad for the upcoming T20I series against Afghanistan.

Hrishikesh DamodarUpdated: Monday, January 08, 2024, 05:45 PM IST
article-image
Hardik Pandya working hard in the gym ahead of IPL 2024 | Credits: Instagram/

The newly-appointed Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya has started working hard on his fitness by hitting the gym in order to make his comeback in the upcoming IPL 2024, which is likely to take place in March.

Hardik has been out of action since October due to ankle injury and was not included in Team India squad for the upcoming T20I series against Afghanistan. The 30-year-old suffered an injury to his ankle during the match against Bangladesh in the ODI World Cup last year.

In November, Hardik Pandya dominated the headlines after he Gujarat Titans traded him to his old franchise Mumbai Indians ahead of IPL 2024 Auction. Just few weeks, the star all-rounder took over Mumbai Indians' captaincy reins from Rohit Sharma, which received criticism from MI fans.

In a video posted on his Instagram handle, Hardik Pandya can be seen training in the gym by using battling ropes, lifting weights and doing stretching.

The BCCI and National Cricket Academy (NCA) are not rushing Hardik Pandya's comeback. They have laid out 18-week programme for the all-rounder, with a sole focus on complete rehabilitation rather than speedy recovery. Hardik Pandya will follow the programme till the beginning of the IPL 2024.

Read Also
'Lakshadweep Is The Perfect Get Away Spot': Hardik Pandya Expresses His Concern About India After...
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Only One Direction To Go': MI Skipper Hardik Pandya Trains Hard In Bid To Make IPL 2024 Return;...

'Only One Direction To Go': MI Skipper Hardik Pandya Trains Hard In Bid To Make IPL 2024 Return;...

Watch: Star Sports Uploads Hilarious Video Of Virat Kohli’s Funny Moments From SA vs IND Test...

Watch: Star Sports Uploads Hilarious Video Of Virat Kohli’s Funny Moments From SA vs IND Test...

Pat Cummins, Taijul Islam, And Glenn Phillips Nominated for ICC Player Of The Month Award For...

Pat Cummins, Taijul Islam, And Glenn Phillips Nominated for ICC Player Of The Month Award For...

Video: South African Seamer Breaks Off-Stump As He Clean Bowls Afghanistan Batter During U19 ODI

Video: South African Seamer Breaks Off-Stump As He Clean Bowls Afghanistan Batter During U19 ODI

NZ vs PAK: Mohammad Rizwan Named T20I Vice-Captain Ahead Of New Zealand Tour

NZ vs PAK: Mohammad Rizwan Named T20I Vice-Captain Ahead Of New Zealand Tour