'Only One Direction To Go': MI Skipper Hardik Pandya Trains Hard In Bid To Make IPL 2024 Return; Watch Video

The newly-appointed Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya has started working hard on his fitness by hitting the gym in order to make his comeback in the upcoming IPL 2024, which is likely to take place in March.

Hardik has been out of action since October due to ankle injury and was not included in Team India squad for the upcoming T20I series against Afghanistan. The 30-year-old suffered an injury to his ankle during the match against Bangladesh in the ODI World Cup last year.

In November, Hardik Pandya dominated the headlines after he Gujarat Titans traded him to his old franchise Mumbai Indians ahead of IPL 2024 Auction. Just few weeks, the star all-rounder took over Mumbai Indians' captaincy reins from Rohit Sharma, which received criticism from MI fans.

In a video posted on his Instagram handle, Hardik Pandya can be seen training in the gym by using battling ropes, lifting weights and doing stretching.

The BCCI and National Cricket Academy (NCA) are not rushing Hardik Pandya's comeback. They have laid out 18-week programme for the all-rounder, with a sole focus on complete rehabilitation rather than speedy recovery. Hardik Pandya will follow the programme till the beginning of the IPL 2024.