 'Lakshadweep Is The Perfect Get Away Spot': Hardik Pandya Expresses His Concern About India After Maldives Row
Lakshadweep has been dominating the national headlines over the last few days after PM Modi's recent visit to Island state.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Sunday, January 07, 2024, 10:54 PM IST
Hardik Pandya | Credits: Twitter

Team India's star all-rounder Hardik Pandya expressed his concern over recent India vs Maldives and PM Narendra Modi's recent visit to Lakshadweep.

Lakshadweep has been dominating the national headlines over the last few days after PM Modi's recent visit to Island state. However, the controversy erupted after some Maldivian ministers made degrogatory and insulting remarks to PM Narendra Modi after his visit to Lakshadweep.

Taking his X handle (formerly Twitter), Hardik Pandya was unhappy about what about being said about India. All-rounder added that Lakshadweep is his next destination to visit.

Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya has not been included in India squad for the upcoming T20I series against Afghanistan despite the reports of him leading the Men in Blue.

Hardik is yet to recover from ankle injury which he suffered during the ODI World Cup last year. The 30-year-old is currently following 18-week programme laid out by NCA and BCCI, with a focus of complete rehabilitation and making him fit for the T20 World Cup 2024, which slated to take place in West Indies and USA in June.

Sachin Tendulkar urged citizens to explore Indian Islands

Former Team India batting legend Sachin Tendulkar has urged citizens of India to explore coastal town and pristine Islands.

Taking to his X handle (formerly Twitter), Tendulkar recalled about spending his 50th birthday in the coastal town of Sindhudurg. The batting maestro emphasizes town's allure, gorgeous locations and warm hospitality.

"250+ days since we rang in my 50th birthday in Sindhudurg! The coastal town offered everything we wanted, and more. Gorgeous locations combined with wonderful hospitality left us with a treasure trove of memories." the 50-year-old wrote.

"India is blessed with beautiful coastlines and pristine islands. With our “Atithi Devo Bhava” philosophy, we have so much to explore, so many memories waiting to be created." he added.

