'Progress, Everyday': Agastya Joins Dad Hardik Pandya In The Gym As He Prepares For India Comeback; Watch

Team India all-rounder Hardik Pandya is leaving no stone unturned to make a quick comeback to cricket after suffering an ankle injury in last year's ICC World Cup.

Pandya was ruled out of India's campaign after the first four games after he injured his right ankle while bowling during the league match against Bangladesh in October.

Pandya training hard

The 30-year-old was sent to the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru to recover from the injury.

Pandya is undergoing an 18-week programme at the NCA but he came back home to Mumbai for a short while during the holidays.

But Pandya is not taking it easy even during his off-days and works out in the gym when he's not training on the field.

He posted a video of himself from one of his gym sessions, in which he can be seen lifting weights while being accompanied by his son Agastya and their dogs.

"Progress, everyday," Pandya captioned his post on Instagram.

Australia opener David Warner commented on the post with a "get well soon" message for Pandya, who has not played any cricket since October 9.

Pandya is racing against time to get fit in time for India's home series against Afghanistan later this month.

He could lead the team in the 3-T20I series from January 11 if he gets the all-clear from the NCA and the BCCI medical team.

But if Pandya fails to recover in time then Rohit Sharma could return to the T20I team to lead the Men in Blue. However, Suryakumar Yadav could continue leading the T20I side if Rohit decides to skip the Afghanistan series.