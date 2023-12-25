 IPL 2024: Speculation Emerges About Astonishing Sum Gujarat Titans Received To Let Hardik Pandya Go
An Indian Express report has claimed that the Gujarat Titans received a hefty sum to let Hardik Pandya go from their franchise.

Aakash Singh
Updated: Monday, December 25, 2023, 11:10 AM IST
article-image
Hardik Pandya. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Team India's all-rounder Hardik Pandya's transfer deal from the Gujarat Titans to Mumbai Indians ahead of IPL 2024 took the cricketing fraternity by storm. With the move sealed, an Indian Express report has claimed a speculation that the Baroda-born cricketer was traded by the Titans for an astonishing amount of 100 crore; however, the trade deal saw the franchise's purse surge by 15 crore ahead of the auction.

