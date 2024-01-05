'One For The Wall': Keshav Maharaj Receives Virat Kohli's Signed Indian Jersey After Cape Town Test

Keshav Maharaj with Virat Kohli | Credits: Instagram/Keshav Maharaj

South African all-rounder Keshav Maharaj has received a gift of Team India's batting legend Virat Kohli's signed Indian jersey following the conclusion of the two-match Test series at Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town on Thursday, January 4.

Team India clinched the victory in the final match of the Test series with a seven-wicket win over Proteas in Cape Town. With this historic win, Rohit Sharma-led team became the Asian side to win a Test match at Newlands.

The second Test was happened to be stand-in South African skipper Dean Elgar's farewell match of his Test career, but the visitors spoiled the party. Rohit Sharma gifted a signed Indian jersey after the final Test of the series.

Keshav Maharaj personally received a signed Indian Test jersey from Virat Kohli. He shared the picture on his Instagram handle and captioned, "One for the wall. Thank you @virat.kohli"

Earlier, Virat Kohli gifted his signed Indian jersey to South African legend Dean Elgar and congratulated him for his illustrious Test career. The former Indian skipper already won the hearts of cricket fans by requesting the crowd not to celebrate Elgar's wicket but rather bow him down, honouring his legacy in Test Cricket.

Moreover, Virat Kohli congratulated South African Aiden Markram for scoring a century in the second innings of the Cape Town Test.

Kohli emerge as India's highest run-scorer in South Africa Tests

Virat Kohli has emerged as the highest run-getter for Team India in the recently two-match Test series against South Africa.

Indian talismanic batter aggregated 172 runs, including a fifty, at an average of 43 in four innings. In the Centurion Test, Kohli scored 38 and 76 in the first and second innings, respectively. Former India captain waged a lone battle as received a little at the other end of the crease in visitors' innings and 36-run defeat in the first Test.

In the Cape Town Test, Kohli top-scored with 46 as India were bundled out for 153, losing six wickets for zero runs in the first innings. In 79-run chase, Virat Kohli was dismissed for 12.

Virat Kohli will return to action for the five-match Test series against England, starting on January 25.