'On-Off Karke Try Kare?': Spidercam Issue Halts Play After 2 Balls Of RR vs LSG As Wires Fall On Ground; VIDEO

Match 4 of IPL 2024 (Indian Premier League) between Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants had to be stopped after the first two balls due to a malfunction with the spidercam at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

The incident took place after the second delivery bowled by Mohsin Khan after RR captain Sanju Samson won the toss and opted to bat first.

The wires and cables on which the spider cam is hung on and operated by the host broadcaster Star Sports, fell on the ground which had to be retrieved by a members from the production team and SMS ground staff.

The match resumed after the brief stoppage, during which RR's social media handle offered a hilarious advice which is very common here in India.

"On-off karke try kare, @ spidercam?" RR tweeted on X.

Notably, there was another brief delay in the first innings when the zing bails and stumps stopped lighting up which forced a change by the match officials.

RR opt to bat first in Jaipur

The Royals opted to bat first on a flat track at the SMS, which has hosted 52 IPL matches since the first season.

RR captain Sanju Samson informed at the toss that they are playing with three overseas players in Jos Buttler, Trent Boult and Shimron Hetmyer.

LSG meanwhile, welcomed back captain KL Rahul, who was out of action since January due to a quad strain. LSG's foreign players include Quinton de Kock, Marcus Stoinis, Naveen-ul-Haq and Nicholas Pooran.

RR vs LSG Playing XIs:

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (w/c), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Sandeep Sharma, Avesh Khan, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock (w), Devdutt Padikkal, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Yash Thakur.