Rishabh Pant To Sanju Samson: Players Who Can Boost Their T20 World Cup Selection With Good Outing In IPL 2024

By: Aayushman Vishwanathan | March 15, 2024
Ruturaj Gaikwad was at the forefront of Chennai Super Kings' title in 2023, smashing over 400 runs. However, he requires another big season to go above in the pecking order in India's T20I setup.
(Credits: Twitter)
Shivam Dube sizzled with the bat in IPL 2023 and the recent T20I series against Afghanistan, while also making contributions with the ball. Another productive IPL season can make him the 2nd seam-bowling all-rounder in the squad after Hardik Pandya.
(Credits: Twitter)
Tilak Varma has showed plenty of promise after making his international debut in 2023 following a good IPL season. However, he has also struggled at times and hence, needs another run-fest of an edition to break into the T20 World Cup squad.
(Credits: Twitter)
Sanju Samson has often been guilty of not using his opportunities in the international arena to significant effect despite possessing immense talent. Samson undoubtedly must perform consistently with the bat to stand any chance of making it to the T20 World Cup squad.
(Credits: Twitter)
Punjab Kings' Jitesh Sharma is yet another promising finisher on the circuit and has performed well at the highest in limited chances. With Rinku Singh nearly booking his spot as a finisher, Jitesh needs to do plenty to play in the T20 World Cup.
(Credits: Twitter)
Arshdeep Singh was part of India's new-ball attack during the T20 World Cup 2022 and still remains in their plans. But with Bumrah and Siraj likely to lead India's new-ball attack, a good IPL season from Arshdeep could make him the 3rd seamer in the squad.
(Credits: Twitter)
Deepak Chahar has been injury prone over the years and has struggled to play a full IPL season for a while. Bowling with the new-ball is his expertise and a productive season could make him the 3rd seamer in India's T20 World Cup squad.
(Credits: Twitter)
Rishabh Pant is no doubt a gun batter and wicketkeeper, but still has plenty to prove in T20s, but is a good player of spin. With Samson, Jitesh, KL Rahul, and Ishan also in contention, Pant will be keen to prove his credentials ahead of the T20 World Cup.
Credits: Twitter
Needless to say that IPL 2024 is a critical tournament for Ishan Kishan. With spin looming as a major weakness for the 25-year-old will need to iron it out in IPL 2024 to stand a chance of playing in the T20 World Cup.
(Image Credits: Twitter)
Thanks For Reading!