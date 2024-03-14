Road To IPL 2024: First-Timers To Watch Out For

By: Aayushman Vishwanathan | March 14, 2024
Shamar Joseph became a household name after his heroics for the West Indies at the Gabba to deliver his side a landmark win. With Lucknow Super Giants roping him in as Mark Wood's replacement, he promises to be an exciting prosepct.
Rachin Ravindra shot into the limelight after his run-fest during the 2023 World Cup in India, smashing over 500 runs. He was pouched by the CSK at a steal of INR 1.8 crore. His spin-bowling should also work on the Chepauk track.
Sameer Rizvi proved to be one of the most expensive Indian players, fetching INR 8.4 crore from CSK. Rizvi had a productive Syed Mushtaq Ali tournament in 2023, smashing 277 runs in 7 matches at 69.25.
Kumar Kushagra is yet another promising Indian player in the circuit. fetching INR 7.20 crore from the Delhi Capitals. The Jharkhand cricketer had impressed Sourav Ganguly with his keeping skills.
Gerald Coetzee was the standout bowler for South Africa in the 2023 World Cup, taking 18 scalps. The right-arm speedster fetched INR 5 crore from the Mumbai Indians.
Dilshan Madushanka is one of the finest exponents of the new ball in white-ball cricket today. He finished with 21 wickets in the 2023 World Cup as the Sri Lankan fetched a whopping INR 4.6 crore in the auction.
Nuwan Thushara, a Lasith Malinga clone, was bought by the Mumbai Indians for INR 4.8 crore. Thushara vindicated the price by taking a hat-trick against Bangladesh in a T20I.
Afghanistan all-rounder Azmatullah Omarzai is one of the most underrated all-rounders today. Omarzai flexed his all-round muscles during the 2023 World Cup as he scored 353 runs in 9 matches along with taking 7 wickets.
