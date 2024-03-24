‘Injury Has Become My Best Friend’: KL Rahul ‘Happy To Be Back’ Leading LSG After Quad Strain Layoff

KL Rahul | Credits: Twitter

Lucknow Super Giants captain KL Rahul said that he is happy to be back to action and lead the team in the fourth match of the IPL 2024 against Rajasthan Royals at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Sunday, March 24.

Rahul was out of action after suffering from a quadriceps injury during the five-match Test series against England. In the first Test in Hyderabad, the 31-year-old complained of pain on his right quadriceps. Initially, Rahul was ruled out of the second Test in Vizag but later, he withdrew from the series as he was yet to recover from the injury.

Ahead of his return to action for IPL 2024, KL Rahul received clearance certificate from the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru after undergoing rehabilitation and training.

'Injury has become my best friend': KL Rahul

Speaking at the toss presentation, KL Rahul said that injury has become his best friend over the last couple of years, adding that it keeps him hungry and pushes him to perform better.

"We would have batted first as well, but the wicket does look good." Rahul said after losing the toss to Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson.

"I'm happy to be back on the field, injury has become my best friend over the last couple of years, but it makes you hungry and perform much better when you're back." he added.

KL Rahul was ruled of last IPL season after sustaining from hamstring injury while fielding during the match against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Karun Nair was called in as a replacement for Rahul and Krunal Pandya led the team in remainder of the tournament.

Despite Rahul's absence, Lucknow Super Giants reached the playoffs for the second consecutive season but lost to five-time champions in the eliminator.