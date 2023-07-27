ODI World Cup 2023: Jay Shay Confirms Change In India vs Pakistan Match Date, Venue To Remain Same

Rohit Sharma and Babar Azam will come face to face in Ahmedabad on Oct 15. | (Credits: Twitter)

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah on Thursday confirmed that the blockbuster clash between India and Pakistan at the upcoming ICC World Cup 2023 will be played on a different date than scheduled due to the Navratri festival in the country.

Hosting the match on the first day of Navratri will prove to be a security nightmare for the officials and Ahmedabad police which is why this decision has been taken.

The blockbuster match has been scheduled for October 15 at the Narendra Modi Stadium but Shah has said that the fixture will be changed to a different date but the venue will remain the same.

The match is likely to take place on October 14, a day before the original date.

Three member boards of the International Cricket Council (ICC) approached the BCCI for changes in dates however, Shah did not name the cricket boards or the matches for which they are requesting a change in dates.

"We have received requests from 2-3 member boards to change match dates. It's not specific to India Pakistan match," Jay Shah said.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)