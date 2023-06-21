 ODI World Cup 2023: ICC & BCCI Reject Pakistan's Request To Swap Venues
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, June 21, 2023, 09:14 PM IST
PCB Chief Najam Sethi and COO Salman Naseer. | (Credits: Twitter)

The International Cricket Council (ICC) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday rejected Pakistan's request to swap two of their venues for the upcoming ODI World Cup 2023.

Pakistan are scheduled to play against Australia in Bengaluru and Afghanistan in Chennai. But the country's cricket board (PCB) requested the ICC to swap the venues as they didn't want to play against Afghanistan on a spin-friendly wicket at Chepauk's MA Chidambaram Stadium.

But the ICC and BCCI, in a joint meeting, rejected the request from the Pakistan Cricket Board.

PCB's baseless accusation against BCCI

The PCB reportedly even accused India of deliberately proposing venues where the Pakistan team might encounter challenges related to pitch conditions, practice facilities, and travel arrangements.

“Australia in Bengaluru and Afghanistan in Chennai are the two which we should look to get changed as much as possible.

"Ideally, we can switch these around. Australia in Chennai and Afghanistan in Bengaluru would make us obvious favourites in both matches,” the ICC's communication read.

IND vs PAK on October 15

India and Pakistan are expected to face each other at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 15.

The tournament will kick off on October 5 with a match between England and New Zealand, which will serve as a rematch of the thrilling 2019 World Cup final. India will begin their campaign against Australia in Chennai on October 8.

