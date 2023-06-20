Pakistan Cricket Crisis: Former Captain Aamir Sohail Sends Legal Notice To Najam Sethi-Led PCB

The turmoil in Pakistan cricket seems to be getting worse by the day as former captain Aamir Sohail on Tuesday sent a legal notice to the nation's cricket board, which is led by interim chief Najam Sethi, asking them not to take any decision as their tenure expired June 19.

Sohail has sent the notice to the chief election commissioner and the Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC), urging them to intervene and prevent Sethi from convening meetings and exercising other powers within the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

Sohail's notice comes after Najam Sethi opted out of the race to become the next PCB chairman as he doesn't "wish to be the bone of contention" between the Prime Minister and Pakistan People's Party chief.

"Salaam everyone! I don’t want to be a bone of contention between Asif Zardari and Shehbaz Sharif.

"Such instability and uncertainty is not good for PCB. Under the circumstances I am not a candidate for Chairmanship of PCB. Good luck to all stakeholders," Sethi tweeted.

Sethi had convened a PCB meeting on Tuesday, despite the top management's tenures ending a day prior to it.

Pakistan cricket crisis

The crisis within the PCB is taking place at the worse-possible time as the ODI World Cup is barely a couple of months away.

The national team led by Babar Azam needs stability and clarity in terms of selection and their preparation schedule but with the end of current top brass' tenures, the future of Pakistan cricket remains uncertain.

The turmoil within the board is not something new for Pakistan, but it will surely be at the back of every team player's mind till they get more clarity on who will run the PCB in future.

