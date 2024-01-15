NZ vs PAK: Kane Williamson Likely To Be Ruled Out Of Remaining T20Is With Hamstring Injury

Kane Williamson | Credits: Twitter

New Zealand white-ball captain Kane Williamson is likely to be unavailable for selection for the remaining matches of the ongoing five-match T20I series against Pakistan.

Williamson suffered tight hamstring during the 2nd T20I against Shaheen Afridi-led Pakistan at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Sunday, January 14. The 33-year-old was batting on 26 when started to experience tightness in his hamstring while running between the wickets. He was forced to retire hurt and didn't come out to field as Tim Southee stepped in as captain.

New Zealand head coach Gary Stead said that team management wanted Kane Williamson to be fit for the upcoming Test series against South Africa.

"With the test matches so close as well, which probably in the big scheme of things, in the short term for us, has a higher priority, I think it's likely we'll try and make sure that he is right for that," Stead said.

Kane Williamson retired hurt after scoring 26 runs off 15 balls at a strike-rate of 173. Well played 👏🏽👏🏽 #NZvsPAK pic.twitter.com/ogKbhs4nhg — Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) January 14, 2024

Meanwhile, Kane Williamson travelled back to home as he was not part of the squad that flew to Dunedin for the third T20I against Men in Green on Wednesday, January 17.

After the conclusion of the five-match T20I series against Pakistan, New Zealand will play two-match Test series against South Africa, with first match starting on February 4.