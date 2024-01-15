 NZ vs PAK: Kane Williamson Likely To Be Ruled Out Of Remaining T20Is With Hamstring Injury
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsNZ vs PAK: Kane Williamson Likely To Be Ruled Out Of Remaining T20Is With Hamstring Injury

NZ vs PAK: Kane Williamson Likely To Be Ruled Out Of Remaining T20Is With Hamstring Injury

Williamson suffered tight hamstring during the 2nd T20I against Shaheen Afridi-led Pakistan at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Sunday, January 14.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Monday, January 15, 2024, 11:37 AM IST
article-image
Kane Williamson | Credits: Twitter

New Zealand white-ball captain Kane Williamson is likely to be unavailable for selection for the remaining matches of the ongoing five-match T20I series against Pakistan.

Williamson suffered tight hamstring during the 2nd T20I against Shaheen Afridi-led Pakistan at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Sunday, January 14. The 33-year-old was batting on 26 when started to experience tightness in his hamstring while running between the wickets. He was forced to retire hurt and didn't come out to field as Tim Southee stepped in as captain.

New Zealand head coach Gary Stead said that team management wanted Kane Williamson to be fit for the upcoming Test series against South Africa.

"With the test matches so close as well, which probably in the big scheme of things, in the short term for us, has a higher priority, I think it's likely we'll try and make sure that he is right for that," Stead said.

Meanwhile, Kane Williamson travelled back to home as he was not part of the squad that flew to Dunedin for the third T20I against Men in Green on Wednesday, January 17.

After the conclusion of the five-match T20I series against Pakistan, New Zealand will play two-match Test series against South Africa, with first match starting on February 4.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: Indian Cricketers Offer Prayers At Mahakaleshwar Temple In Ujjain (WATCH)

MP: Indian Cricketers Offer Prayers At Mahakaleshwar Temple In Ujjain (WATCH)

IND vs AFG, 2nd T20I: Fan Breaches Security To Hug & Touch Virat Kohli's Feet; Video Goes Viral

IND vs AFG, 2nd T20I: Fan Breaches Security To Hug & Touch Virat Kohli's Feet; Video Goes Viral

Watch: Virat Kohli & Shubman Gill's Hilarious Reaction After Shivam Dube Hit Winning Runs In IND vs...

Watch: Virat Kohli & Shubman Gill's Hilarious Reaction After Shivam Dube Hit Winning Runs In IND vs...

'Looking Forward To The Day We Play Together': Novak Djokovic Thank 'Text-Buddy' Virat Kohli For His...

'Looking Forward To The Day We Play Together': Novak Djokovic Thank 'Text-Buddy' Virat Kohli For His...

IND vs AFG, 2nd T20I: Shivam Dube Sizzles Again As India Beat Afghanistan In A Canter

IND vs AFG, 2nd T20I: Shivam Dube Sizzles Again As India Beat Afghanistan In A Canter