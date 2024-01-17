NZ vs PAK, 3rd T20I: Pakistan Fans Not Happy As DJ Plays ‘The Big Show’ Song During Azam Khan’s Entrance; Watch

Azam Khan walks out with 'The Big Show' Song playing in the background | Credits: Twitter

During the third T20I between New Zealand and Pakistan, Disc Jockey (DJ) took a cheeky dig at Azam Khan by playing former WWE wrestler The Big Show's theme show while he was come out to bat at University Oval in Dunedin on Wednesday, January 17.

Pakistan were 95/3 when Azam Khan joined Babar Azam at the crease. However, the 25-year-old didn't add much runs to the board as he was dismissed by Matt Henry for 10.

In a viral video, the The Big Show's theme song 'here's the big show' is running in the background when Azam Khan was walking towards the crease.

The DJ playing former WWE legend the Big Show's song to announce the arrival of Azam Khan for batting didn't go down well with Pakistan fans. Many believe that it was unnecessary for the hosts to play the song while others requested Pakistan Cricket Board to take up this matter with new Zealand Cricket Board.

Here's how Pakistan fans reacted to Azam Khan 'The Big Show' entrance

Pathetic from the hosts to play The Big Show's entrance music when Azam Khan came out to bat. @TheRealPCB should take it up with @BLACKCAPS 👎🏼👎🏼👎🏼 #NZvsPAK pic.twitter.com/sT2mxV7fog — Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) January 17, 2024

The Big Show's theme song playing while Azam khan was coming to the crease to bat 😭😭😭 elite shithousery gotta hand it to the kiwis — Umar (@umartamimi) January 17, 2024

What the hell? Azam Khan comes to bat and they start playing the Big Show theme song🤬🤬@BLACKCAPS what is this behaviour?#PAKvsNZ #AzamKhan #BabarAzam — Abdullah (@Abdullah1124971) January 17, 2024

The embarrassment when you realise it’s the player choice, Azam who asked for it. He thought he’ll take the series by storm 😭 — Sami (@DabblePebble) January 17, 2024

NOO WAY THEY PLAYED THE BIG SHOW MUSIC WHEN AZAM KHAN WALKED IN 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 — ‎شاہ زیب بخاری (@iSyedShahzaibB) January 17, 2024

Wyh Azam khan ki entry pai Big show ka theme music chalaaya😭😭😭🤣🤣🤣 — Baba Yaga (@malikalmout) January 17, 2024