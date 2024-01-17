NZ vs PAK, 3rd T20I: Pakistan Fans Not Happy As DJ Plays ‘The Big Show’ Song During Azam Khan’s Entrance; Watch

During the third T20I between New Zealand and Pakistan, Disc Jockey (DJ) took a cheeky dig at Azam Khan by playing former WWE wrestler The Big Show's theme show while he was come out to bat at University Oval in Dunedin on Wednesday, January 17.
Pakistan were 95/3 when Azam Khan joined Babar Azam at the crease. However, the 25-year-old didn't add much runs to the board as he was dismissed by Matt Henry for 10.
In a viral video, the The Big Show's theme song 'here's the big show' is running in the background when Azam Khan was walking towards the crease.
The DJ playing former WWE legend the Big Show's song to announce the arrival of Azam Khan for batting didn't go down well with Pakistan fans. Many believe that it was unnecessary for the hosts to play the song while others requested Pakistan Cricket Board to take up this matter with new Zealand Cricket Board.
Here's how Pakistan fans reacted to Azam Khan 'The Big Show' entrance