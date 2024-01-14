 NZ vs PAK, 2nd T20I: Fakhar Zaman's Massive Six Lands On Road; Fan Picks The Ball And Runs Away; Watch
HomeSportsNZ vs PAK, 2nd T20I: Fakhar Zaman's Massive Six Lands On Road; Fan Picks The Ball And Runs Away; Watch

A fan ran away with the ball after Fakhar Zaman's enormous six landed on the road during the second T20I in Hamilton.

A fan ran away with the ball on the road as Fakhar Zaman hit it for a six. | (Credits: Twitter)

An amusing incident took place during the 2nd T20I between Pakistan and New Zealand at the Seddon Park in Hamilton as Fakhar Zaman was on fire with the bat. As the left-handed batter connected the ball sweetly through the mid-wicket region for a six, a fan spotted the ball and ran away with it. The video of the same went viral on social media.

The incident occurred in the 6th over of the innings bowled by Ben Sears as Zaman cleared his front leg and whacked it way over mid-wicket. The ball landed on the road and a fan was spotted picking it up and running away with it.

