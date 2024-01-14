 ‘Khamosh Reh Ch*****’: Iftikhar Ahmed Abuses Fan For Calling Him ‘Chachu’ During NZ vs PAK 2nd T20I; Watch
The incident took place when Iftikhar was standing near the boundary line during the first innings and one of Pakistan fans from the crowd called him 'Chachu'

Hrishikesh DamodarUpdated: Sunday, January 14, 2024, 05:11 PM IST
Iftikhar Ahmed got furious at fan | Credits: Twitter/Ghar ka Kalesh

Pakistan all-rounder Iftikhar Ahmed was angry at a fan after he was called 'Chachu' during the 2nd T20I of the five-match series against New Zealand at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Sunday, January 14.

Pakistan were put to bowl first by Kane Williamson-led New Zealand. The incident took place when Iftikhar was standing near the boundary line during the first innings and one of Pakistan fans from the crowd called him 'Chachu'

This didn't go down well with Pakistan all-rounder as he asked the fan to keep quiet after he told him that 'we are your fans'. In a viral video, Iftikhar Ahmed can be heard using abusive language out of anger to shut the Pakistan fan.

Meanwhile, New Zealand posts a solid total of 194/8 in 20 overs on the board. Finn Allen played a brilliant knock of 75 off 41 balls to help the side set up a hefty target for Pakistan. Kiwis skipper Kane Williamson (25) and Mitchell Santner (26) chipped in with the bat.

For Pakistan, Haris Rauf scalped three wickets while Abbas Afridi picked two wickets. Pace spearhead went wicketless while conceding 30 runs in his four spell.

Pakistan lost to New Zealand by 21 runs in the 2nd T20I

Pakistan are currently trailing 0-2 in the five-match series after losing to New Zealand in the 2nd T20I in Hamilton.

With a target of 195, the Men in Green were bundled out for 173 by Kiwis bowling attack. Babar Azam (66) and Fakhar Zaman (50) put on good show with half-centuries. Pakistan were 10/2 when Azam and Fakhar kept the batting sailing with 87-run partnership for the third wicket.

However, Babar Azam and Fakhar Zaman efforts went in vain as middle-order step up in crucial situations. Shaheen Afridi flexed his muscle with 22-run knock to take the team through the finishing line but failed.

For New Zealand, Adam Milne scalped four wickets while Tim Southee, Bean Sears and Ish Sodhi picked two scalps each. Sears picked the wicket of Babar Azam to turn the match around for the hosts.

