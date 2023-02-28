NZ vs ENG: New Zealand script dramatic 1 run victory despite follow on, over McCullum's over positive England

A Test for the ages is what Wellington served on the final day of the 2nd Test between New Zealand and England. New Zealand became only the fourth team in history to win a Test after following on and the second to win by a one run margin.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Read Also Steve Smith really wants to keep Kane Williams 'quiet' this time

Wagner unleashes the shot ball

Left arm pacer Neil Wagner was the catalyst of the dramatic victory using the short ball as a lethal weapon to his advantage. Wagner finished with 4 for 62 as the home side battled back after a century stand between Joe Root and Ben Stokes to inflict England's first defeat in seven Tests and ensure a drawn series.

Victims of their own medicine

England ultimately became victims of their overly positive play after the visitors declared their first innings, eight wickets down, and they made New Zealand follow on 226 runs behind. England surrendered their 1-0 lead to draw the series 1-1.

Kane Williamson led the Kiwi fightback in the second innings with a well crafted hundred in the the third innings an then led his bowlers to take 10 wickets on the 5th Day.

Stokes said afterwards that he would do the same again: "In terms of looking back and making my decision around the follow-on, no, I don't regret it. Other teams are allowed to play better than us and New Zealand has played better than us this week."