e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsNZ vs ENG: New Zealand script dramatic 1 run victory despite follow on, over McCullum's over positive England

NZ vs ENG: New Zealand script dramatic 1 run victory despite follow on, over McCullum's over positive England

Neil Wagner bagged a four-wicket haul, including the decisive wicket of James Anderson, to power New Zealand to a series-levelling win over England in the second Test at the Basin Reserve in Wellington

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, February 28, 2023, 10:43 AM IST
article-image

A Test for the ages is what Wellington served on the final day of the 2nd Test between New Zealand and England. New Zealand became only the fourth team in history to win a Test after following on and the second to win by a one run margin.

Read Also
England captain Ben Stokes named ICC Test Cricketer of the Year 2022, Nat Sciver sweeps women's...
article-image
Read Also
Steve Smith really wants to keep Kane Williams 'quiet' this time
article-image

Wagner unleashes the shot ball

Left arm pacer Neil Wagner was the catalyst of the dramatic victory using the short ball as a lethal weapon to his advantage. Wagner finished with 4 for 62 as the home side battled back after a century stand between Joe Root and Ben Stokes to inflict England's first defeat in seven Tests and ensure a drawn series.

Victims of their own medicine

England ultimately became victims of their overly positive play after the visitors declared their first innings, eight wickets down, and they made New Zealand follow on 226 runs behind. England surrendered their 1-0 lead to draw the series 1-1.

Kane Williamson led the Kiwi fightback in the second innings with a well crafted hundred in the the third innings an then led his bowlers to take 10 wickets on the 5th Day.

Stokes said afterwards that he would do the same again: "In terms of looking back and making my decision around the follow-on, no, I don't regret it. Other teams are allowed to play better than us and New Zealand has played better than us this week."

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

NZ vs ENG: 'Greatest format shining again', cricketers react to New Zealand dramatic 1 run victory...

NZ vs ENG: 'Greatest format shining again', cricketers react to New Zealand dramatic 1 run victory...

NZ vs ENG: New Zealand script dramatic 1 run victory despite follow on, over McCullum's over...

NZ vs ENG: New Zealand script dramatic 1 run victory despite follow on, over McCullum's over...

Lionel Messi wins Best FIFA Men's Player of the Year award, Argentina sweeps awards show

Lionel Messi wins Best FIFA Men's Player of the Year award, Argentina sweeps awards show

Shardul Thakur marries Mittali Parulkar: Watch first visuals from India cricketer's lavish wedding...

Shardul Thakur marries Mittali Parulkar: Watch first visuals from India cricketer's lavish wedding...

Watch: Turkish fans throw thousands of teddy bears on football pitch for children who survived...

Watch: Turkish fans throw thousands of teddy bears on football pitch for children who survived...