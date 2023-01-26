England captain Ben Stokes named ICC Test Cricketer of the Year 2022, Nat Sciver sweeps women's awards

Ben Stokes was rewarded for his daring second innings declaration as England sealed a famous 74-run victory over Pakistan in a thrilling Day 5 of the first Test on Monday | AFP

England captain Ben Stokes on Thursday was named the ICC Test Cricketer of the Year 2022 after his stupendous season with the bat and ball last year. It is the second time Stokes has claimed the award - previously winning in 2019.

The ICC said Stokes "defined the year of Test cricket more than any other".

The talismanic all-rounder amassed 870 runs from 15 Tests in 2022 at an average of over 36 with two hundreds and four fifties. He also picked 26 wickets at 31.19.

And its not just with the bat and ball, but Stokes has been brilliant with his captaincy as well after taking over the reigns from Joe Root.

Stokes has led the Three Lions to 9 wins from 10 Tests, completing series victories over New Zealand and South Africa at home, beating India in the one-off postponed Test to level the series at 2-2, and hammering Pakistan 3-0 away from home – England’s best ever margin of victory in the country.

Before his appointment, England had won just one Test in 17 matches.

Stokes was earlier this week named as the captain of the ICC Men's Test Team for 2022.

English Sweep ICC Women's Awards

England all-rounder Nat Sciver bagged the ICC Women's Cricketer of the Year award for 2022, to go along with her ODI Player of the Year award.

Sciver's two awards come after she scored 1346 runs and took 22 wickets from her 33 international matches in 2022. She scored five half-centuries and two centuries, including her maiden Test hundred against South Africa in June.