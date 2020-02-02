Novak Djokovic vs Dominic Thiem: Where, when and how to watch the Australian Open final match live

The men's singles final on Sunday features Dominic Thiem vs Novak Djokovic. Thiem is still looking for his first Grand Slam title. Novak holds a 6-4 advantage over Thiem though the last two matches have been won by Thiem.
Against those overwhelming odds, few are giving Dominic Thiem much of a chance to wrench the title from his iron grip and clinch a maiden Grand Slam.
Here are all the details you might need ahead of the Dominic Thiem vs Novak Djokovic Australia Open final match:
When is the match taking place?
The match will take place on Sunday, February 2.
Where is it taking place?
The match will take place at Melbourne Park in Rod Laver Arena.
What time does it start?
The match will start at 2 PM IST.
Where can you watch live coverage of the match?
The match will broadcast live on the Sony Pictures Sports Network.
Can you watch the match online?
The match would be aired online on Sony LIV app and sonylive.com for subscribers.
Thiem became the first player from Austria ever to reach the Melbourne decider. He battled past seventh-ranked Alexander Zverev 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 (7/3), 7-6 (7/4) to set up the summit clash. Djokovic, meanwhile, shrugged off a tentative start to reinforce his recent dominance, showing no mercy to Roger Federer, in a 7-6 (7/1), 6-4, 6-3 win to reach the final.
Djokovic is the first to admit that Dominic Thiem has successfully refined his game over the past 12 months to compete on all surfaces. And he acknowledges it is just a matter of time before Thiem wins a Slam.
Thiem, who has beaten four seeds to make the grade, including Rafael Nadal in the last eight, is no stranger to Grand Slam finals, making the last two at Roland Garros. But this is his best effort outside of the French Open. He lauded Djokovic as the "king of Australia" and insisted his recent succusses against him counted for little at the Serb's favourite tournament.
Novak is very resilient, calculating and a tough nut to crack. Thiem needs to play fearlessly, with more self-belief and keep the respect factor out of the equation - not get overawed by the occasion or the opponent, if he must win. Novak has just dropped one set in the tournament, is more refreshed and is the favourite to win. But Thiem has the goods to deliver an upset.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)