Novak Djokovic vs Dominic Thiem: Where, when and how to watch the Australian Open final match live

Here are all the details you might need ahead of the Dominic Thiem vs Novak Djokovic Australia Open final match:

When is the match taking place?

The match will take place on Sunday, February 2.

Where is it taking place?

The match will take place at Melbourne Park in Rod Laver Arena.

What time does it start?

The match will start at 2 PM IST.

Where can you watch live coverage of the match?

The match will broadcast live on the Sony Pictures Sports Network.

Can you watch the match online?

The match would be aired online on Sony LIV app and sonylive.com for subscribers.