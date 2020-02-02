Australian Open 2020: Looking back, looking forward

Australian Open 2020 started off on the wrong foot. The raging bushfires singed Slovenian Delia Jakupovic's hopes, causing her to forfeit her qualifying match when she collapsed on the court at Melbourne Park. This was when she was leading 6-4, 6-5. Even Maria Sharapova called off her exhibition match at Kooyong stadium against her German rival Siegemund. The authorities decided that play would be suspended if microscopic particulate pollution exceeded the threshhold of 200μ / m³ . But magically, at the start of the tournament, the air quality drastically improved and the world was ready to witness some fascinating tennis.

The third round saw the exit of the eighth-seeded and seven-time Australian Open champ Serena Williams at the hands of China's Wang Qiang, an opponent whom she had defeated easily in the past. Fifteen-year-old Cori 'Coco' Gauff stunned the defending champion and the No. 3 seed Naomi Osaka in straight sets too, also in the third round. She had earlier defeated compatriot Venus Williams in straight sets. She would later lose to compatriot Sofia Kenin.

The local favourite and No. 23-seeded Nick Kyrgios generated a lot of interest after his epic 4hr26 minute- five-set third round win over the 16th-seeded Russian Karen Khachanov, which involved four tiebreakers. The next stop was No.1 seed Rafael Nadal, against whom he has had a fair measure of success, beating him in three of their seven encounters. The generally mercurial and unpredictable bad boy of tennis became good for a change, winning hearts, as well as the respect of those watching as he played one heck of a match against Nadal, never losing focus even after a gruelling third-round match.

A match which involved four more gruelling sets of tennis and two tiebreakers, causing John McEnroe opine that this could well be the turning point in Nick's career. Nadal played Dominic Thiem of Austria in the quarterfinals, another player who had beaten Rafa three times in the past but not in a Grand Slam setting. Thiem seemed to have learned from experience and it kept him in good stead as he beat Rafa in a four-set thriller.

A lot of interest and enthusiasm was generated in the Roger Federer-Novak Djokovic semifinal clash. Roger had earlier beaten the Australian John Millman in the fourth round, after having been down 0-3 and 4-8 in the fifth set tiebreak and had then amazingly saved seven match points against the American Tennys Sandgren in a five-set thriller in the quarterfinals. Both these matches took a toll on the not-so-young-anymore Roger and he lost to Novak in straight sets.

The Australian Open women's finals presented two players of contrasting styles, yet with some similarities. Unseeded, shy Garbine Muguruza of Spain versus the aggressive No. 14 seed Sofia Kenin from the United States of America. Both were surprise entries to the finals, although Muguruza has two past grand slam titles to her credit (the 2016 French Open and the 2017 Wimbledon).

Kenin was voted the most improved player by the WTA (Women's Tennis Association) in 2019 with five titles but was desperately seeking her first Grand Slam title. Both players showed great mental strength in reaching the finals, taking out big names. Kenin knocking out the No. 1 seed and Australian, Ashleigh Barty and Muguruza recording wins over Nos. 4 and 5, Simona Halep and Elina Svitolina respectively.

Muguruza loves to come to the net while Kenin plays mostly from the baseline. Muguruza stands tall, at 6ft as compared to the 5ft7 inch Kenin but the 21-year-old Kenin makes up for the difference with her indomitable spirit, never giving free points but making you work for them and her amazing maturity.

The final proved enthralling, with Kenin winning in three sets, thus fulfilling a dream long cherished. Kenin fighting from 0-40 down on her serve in the pivotal third set at 2-2 to hold. And Muguruza serving a total of eight double faults.

The men's singles finals on Sunday features Dominic Thiem vs Novak Djokovic. Thiem is still looking for his first Grand Slam title. Novak holds a 6-4 advantage over Thiem though the last two matches have been won by Thiem. In the interview after the Nadal match, Thiem expressed a lot of respect for both Djokovic and Federer.

Novak is very resilient, calculating and a tough nut to crack. Thiem needs to play fearlessly, with more self-belief and keep the respect factor out of the equation - not get overawed by the occasion or the opponent, if he must win. Novak has just dropped one set in the tournament, is more refreshed and is the favourite to win. But Thiem has the goods to deliver an upset. Will he get there?

(The writer is a former R&D scientist and sports enthusiast.)