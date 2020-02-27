'Not such a great sight in Delhi': Rohit Sharma calls for peace in nation's capital

India vice-captain Rohit Sharma said on Wednesday that it is not a great sight in Delhi and that hopefully everything neutralizes soon. This is after violent clashes erupted between pro and anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) groups in parts of northeast Delhi on Sunday, leading to widespread vandalism and arson for over two days.
Sharma wrote, "Not such a great sight in Delhi. Hope everything neutralises soon."
Earlier, former Indian cricketer, Yuvraj Singh took to his Twitter account to condemn the violence taking place in Delhi. He wrote, "What's going on in Delhi is heartbreaking, requesting everyone to please maintain peace and harmony. Hoping the authorities will take corrective measures to curb the situations. End of the day we are all humans, we need to love and respect each other Folded hands #DelhiBurning".
On Tuesday, former India opening batsman Virender Sehwag also condemned the violence and urged the people to maintain calm and peace.
"What is happening in Delhi is unfortunate. My request to all of you is to keep calm and peace in Delhi. Any injury or harm to anyone is a blot on the capital of this great country. I wish peace and sanity to one and all," Sehwag tweeted.
Former India all-rounder, Irfan Pathan also took to his Twitter account to spread the message of peace after the violence. He wrote, "Who will be the peacemaker of our country? I think we need to stop expecting that from anyone and rather help ourselves by being a part of that movement ... #peace".
After several days of violence in North-East Delhi, the situation has started to slowly return back to normal. On Thursday early morning the security forces conducted flag marches in various localities of the violence-hit region.
The flag marches come hours after the Delhi Special Commissioner of Police S.N. Srivastava took stock of the situation in Northeast district, on the intervening night of Wednesday-Thursday. The security forces flag marched in areas like Jaffrabad, Maujpur and Bhajanpura which have been the most affected by violence in North-East Delhi.
At least 27 people have lost their lives while over 200 people have been injured in the deadliest violence in the national capital in decades after clashes between pro and anti-CAA protesters turned violent in North-East Delhi since last Sunday, officials said on Wednesday.
(With Agency Inputs)
