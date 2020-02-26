'It is heartbreaking': Indian cricket fraternity condemn Delhi violence

The death toll in the violence between pro and anti-CAA protestors in the areas of North-East Delhi has risen to 20 according to GTB Hospital authorities.

"Out of the people that were brought to the hospital 189 are injured and 20 are dead," said Sunil Kumar Gautam Medical Superintendent, Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital.

As per a report by IANS, prohibitory orders under Section 144 will continue in several parts of Delhi. Amid violence, the Delhi Chief Minister held meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah. After violent clashes which continued at Seelampur area for two days, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval and Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik reached Seelampur area at midnight.

At least 20 persons were killed so far and around 190 are injured in the violence which took place in in North-East Delhi from Monday. Several localities, including Chand Bagh, Bhajanpura, Maujpur-Babarpur, and Jaffrabad witnessed unprecedented violence on Monday and Tuesday as pro and anti-CAA protesters clashed.

(With Agency Inputs)