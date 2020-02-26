'It is heartbreaking': Indian cricket fraternity condemn Delhi violence

New Delhi: Former cricketer Yuvraj Singh on Wednesday condemned the violence in Delhi and said that all humans need to love and respect each other.
"What's going on in Delhi is heartbreaking, requesting everyone to please maintain peace and harmony. Hoping the authorities will take corrective measures to curb the situations. End of the day we are all humans, we need to love and respect each other Folded hands #DelhiBurning," Yuvraj tweeted.
On Tuesday, former India opening batsman Virender Sehwag also condemned the violence and urged the people to maintain calm and peace.
"What is happening in Delhi is unfortunate. My request to all of you is to keep calm and peace in Delhi. Any injury or harm to anyone is a blot on the capital of this great country. I wish peace and sanity to one and all," Sehwag tweeted.
Former India all-rounder, Irfan Pathan also took to his Twitter account to spread the message of peace after the violence. He wrote, "Who will be the peacemaker of our country? I think we need to stop expecting that from anyone and rather help ourselves by being a part of that movement ... #peace".
The death toll in the violence between pro and anti-CAA protestors in the areas of North-East Delhi has risen to 20 according to GTB Hospital authorities.
"Out of the people that were brought to the hospital 189 are injured and 20 are dead," said Sunil Kumar Gautam Medical Superintendent, Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital.
As per a report by IANS, prohibitory orders under Section 144 will continue in several parts of Delhi. Amid violence, the Delhi Chief Minister held meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah. After violent clashes which continued at Seelampur area for two days, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval and Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik reached Seelampur area at midnight.
At least 20 persons were killed so far and around 190 are injured in the violence which took place in in North-East Delhi from Monday. Several localities, including Chand Bagh, Bhajanpura, Maujpur-Babarpur, and Jaffrabad witnessed unprecedented violence on Monday and Tuesday as pro and anti-CAA protesters clashed.
(With Agency Inputs)
