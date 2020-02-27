Delhi Violence: Security forces conduct flag march in areas of North-East Delhi

New Delhi: After several days of violence in North-East Delhi, the situation has started to slowly return back to normal. On Thursday early morning the security forces conducted flag marches in various localities of the violence-hit region.

The flag marches come hours after the Delhi Special Commissioner of Police S.N. Srivastava took stock of the situation in Northeast district, on the intervening night of Wednesday-Thursday. The security forces flag marched in areas like Jaffrabad, Maujpur and Bhajanpura which have been the most affected by violence in North-East Delhi.

At least 27 people have lost their lives while over 200 people have been injured in the deadliest violence in the national capital in decades after clashes between pro and anti-CAA protesters turned violent in North-East Delhi since last Sunday, officials said on Wednesday.