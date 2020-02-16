Nilam wins carrom championship in Mumbai

Top Seeded Nilam Ghodke of Jain Irrigation lived up to her top billing as she sniffed out challenge from unseeded Mitali Pimple, who is also of Jain Irrigation with 25-6, 25-16 margin in a tense women singles final of seventh Bombay YMCA Procter Branch organised Mumbai District Ranking Carrom Tournament 2020, played at Procter YMCA branch, Agripada, Mumbai Central.
Nilam had a easy first game against Mitali Pimple 25-6. In the scond game the scores ran througout till 5th board 20-16. Then in the sixth board, Nilam added another four points to her lead, making it 24-16.
In the seventh board, Nilam played agressively and took one more point and won the championship with 25-16 scoreline. Earlier in the penultimate round, Nilam staved off a spirited-fight from 4th-seed Urmila Shendge of RBI, scoring a 25-4, 25-17 win. While Mitali Pimple scored a hard fought victory against former youth champion Maitreyee Gogate of S S Group, coasting to a 25-20, 25-16 victory.
In Men singles Girish Tambe of MCGM, Zahid Ahmed of AI, Prashant More of RBI, and Vikas Dharia of MCGM, all won their respetive quarter-finals.
