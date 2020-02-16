Golf: BPGC emerge Grover inter-club champs 

After a solid start on day 1, BPGC went on to dominate the second day scoring 27.5 points to take their total points tally to 46 and emerge as the clear champions with a 19-point margin at the Grover Zampa Vineyards Inter-Club Golf Championship, co-sponsored by Ameya Logistics and played at the Bombay Presidency Golf Club, Chembur.

With this win, BPGC surpassed USC for the most number of titles winning 9 championships.

After ending the day with a 3 point lead over US Club, BPGC started their campaign on a winning note with Sumeir Malhotra dominating the proceedings to defeat Aaron Rocky of PGC and secure 2.5 points. Sumeir's performance was followed by a string of victories with Nakul Bakshi, Aryaan Nath, Nishna Patel and Arjun Singh all winning their ties comfortably to put BPGC on top. BPGC scored a whopping 18 points to lead the board with 36.5 points at the end of the singles.

Fourballs saw no change in fortunes for the other teams as BPGC, backed by solid performances from Amit Nigam/Jaikrit Bhattacharya, Harsimran Sodhi/ Ratish Balan and Gurinder Bhurjee/Arjun Gupta ran through their opponents, winning their first 4 matches and putting 9 points on board to take their lead into double digits. Later, Sanghrajka brothers Parthive and Sameet won their respective matches to assert BPGC’s dominance and end their campaign with 27.5 points.

After finishing at the bottom of the table on day 1, Poona Golf Club played brilliantly to recover and finish 2nd in the championship, scoring 16 points on Day 2 to take their tally to 27.

Results:

Bombay Presidency Golf Club: 46- 18.5 & 27.5 (Singles: 18, Foursomes : 11, Fourballs: 17)

Poona Golf Club: 27- 15 & 16 (Singles : 10.5, Foursomes 5, Fourballs: 11.5 )

Willingdon Sports Club: 25 8.5 & 16.5 ( Singles:6, Foursomes :4 , Fourballs: 15)

United Services Club: 23.5- 15 & 8.5 (Singles : 6.5, Foursomes: 6.5 Fourballs: 10.5)

Photo caption : 1) Nilam Ghodke in action against Mitali Pimple. 2) Sandeep Dive in action against Girish Tambe.