Nicholas Pooran to take over captaincy for West Indies Men’s ODI and T20I teams from Kieron Pollard

Cricket West Indies (CWI) on Tuesday confirmed the appointment of Nicholas Pooran as the West Indies Men’s One Day International (ODI) and T20 International (T20I) captain, following the international retirement of Kieron Pollard.

Pooran will take over the captaincy for the West Indies ODI and T20I teams after being Pollard’s deputy over the last year. The appointment will include the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in 2022 and the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup in October 2023. Shai Hope has been recommended to stand as vice-captain of the ODI team.

Published on: Tuesday, May 03, 2022, 06:25 PM IST