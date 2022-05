The final of IPL 2022 will be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on May 29, says BCCI secretary Jay Shah.

The Playoff Stage will be held in Ahmedabad & Kolkata.

The Qualifier 2 will be also be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium on May 27. Qualifier 1 & Eliminator at Eden Gardens on 24-25 May respectively.

Published on: Tuesday, May 03, 2022, 05:41 PM IST