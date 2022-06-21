e-Paper Get App

Neymar’s jet makes emergency landing after leaving Barbados for Brazil

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, June 21, 2022, 02:53 PM IST
article-image
Brazil's Neymar Jr |

Neymar’s private jet was reportedly forced to make an emergency landing recently.

The Brazil and PSG star footballer was heading back to his homeland from Barbados.

According to a report in the British tabloid, The Sun, the aircraft landed safely in Brazil following the scare.

Though it is not clear whether Neymar was on the flight when the incident occurred, he had earlier shared a picture of himself and his sister Rafaella on a runway next to a plane.

Neymar, Rafaella and the player’s girlfriend Bruna Biancardi had been spotted holidaying in Miami recently.

Bruna Biancardi too posted a picture with the footballer from their Miami holidays.

The former Barcelona star had played poker in Las Vegas and partied with the Golden State Warriors after their NBA championship win.

Read Also
Happy Birthday Neymar: Here are the Brazilian’s most eccentric hairstyles
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeSportsNeymar’s jet makes emergency landing after leaving Barbados for Brazil

RECENT STORIES

On this day: West Indies won their maiden Cricket World Cup in 1975

On this day: West Indies won their maiden Cricket World Cup in 1975

Maharashtra political crisis latest updates: Sanjay Raut urges Eknath Shinde to return to Mumbai...

Maharashtra political crisis latest updates: Sanjay Raut urges Eknath Shinde to return to Mumbai...

ICC rankings: SA bowler Ayabonga Khaka displaces India's Jhulan Goswami at fifth spot

ICC rankings: SA bowler Ayabonga Khaka displaces India's Jhulan Goswami at fifth spot

Tri-services briefs media on 'Agnipath' recruitment scheme

Tri-services briefs media on 'Agnipath' recruitment scheme

US, Iranian warships have tense encounter at sea, near crucial Strait of Hormuz

US, Iranian warships have tense encounter at sea, near crucial Strait of Hormuz