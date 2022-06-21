Neymar’s jet makes emergency landing after leaving Barbados for Brazil

Brazil's Neymar Jr |

Neymar’s private jet was reportedly forced to make an emergency landing recently.

The Brazil and PSG star footballer was heading back to his homeland from Barbados.

According to a report in the British tabloid, The Sun, the aircraft landed safely in Brazil following the scare.

Though it is not clear whether Neymar was on the flight when the incident occurred, he had earlier shared a picture of himself and his sister Rafaella on a runway next to a plane.

Neymar, Rafaella and the player’s girlfriend Bruna Biancardi had been spotted holidaying in Miami recently.

Bruna Biancardi too posted a picture with the footballer from their Miami holidays.

The former Barcelona star had played poker in Las Vegas and partied with the Golden State Warriors after their NBA championship win.