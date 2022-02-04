Happy Birthday Neymar: Here are the Brazilian’s most eccentric hairstyles

Neymar is a force to reckon with. Injuries haven’t been too kind to him but whenever he plays, you can see the happiness on his face. He has style, trickery and finesse. While his exploits on the field have captivated millions his hairstyles too are copied by his fans world over.

Here are some of his most eccentric hairstyles…

Photo: Twitter

Baby Mohawk

Neymar appeared for Santos in May 2010 with a Mohawk as the sides were buzzed. This style became his trademark. The baby Mohawk was short but kept.

Photo: Twitter

Two-tone

Neymar brings this Two-Tone hairstyle to the fashion industry like the way he sprints through the defense on the wings!

A bit of Mohawk-ish haircut, with the spikes, toned down a little and bleached, creating a sharp contrast that gives off a stripe-like feeling.

Photo: Twitter

Go Pink

In perhaps the most eccentric hairdos, Neymar coloured his hair pink. That's surely one way to stand out.

Photo: Twitter

Textured Spiky Hair

This style was a real favourite among the fans, especially at the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil.

Published on: Friday, February 04, 2022, 09:04 PM IST