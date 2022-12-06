Neymar & Co slammed despite dominating 4-1 win over South Korea, here's why

Goals from Vinicius Junior, Neymar, Richarlison and Paqueta helped Brazil advance into the quarterfinals of the ongoing FIFA World Cup after defeating South Korea by 4-1 in their round of 16 match at Stadium 974, Doha, Qatar on Monday.

After their emphatic win, the Brazilian players showed off their samba moves and coach Tite too joined in to shake his legs.

The only thing Brazil need to work on is Tite dancing pic.twitter.com/VMN03SWzIf — My Greatest 11 (@MyGreatest11) December 5, 2022

But it did not go well with former Manchester United star and Irish football pundit, Roy Kean, who called it disrespectful and compared it to British dance show, Strictly Come Dancing.

"I can’t believe what I’m watching," Kean said. "Brilliant, brilliant from Brazil, fantastic start to the game, South Korea all over the place.

"I’ve never seen so much dancing — it’s like watching Strictly! Can’t believe what I’m watching, I really can’t. South Korea, my goodness, I can’t believe what I’m watching."

Keane then revealed his displeasure at the celebrations.

"I don’t like this," he added. "[There is] a point about culture, I get that, but I think it’s disrespecting the opposition.

"It’s four and they’re doing it every time. I don’t mind the first kind of little jig — whatever they’re doing — but they’re still doing it after that, and then the manager [Tite] getting involved with it. I’m not happy with it, I don’t think it’s very good at all."

Read Also Watch: Brazil players pay heartwarming tribute to ailing Pele as legend watches match from hospital